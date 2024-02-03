Madhya Pradesh: Rescued buffalos cost cops Rs 5,000 per day

KHANDWA: Besides maintaining law and order, staff at a police station in Khandwa district have a new responsibility for the past few days: tending to more than a dozen rescued buffaloes.

Feeding them is costing him Rs 5,000 a day, said J P Verma, in-charge of Jawar police station.

As many as 17 buffalos were seized when they were being illegally transported in the district five days ago, he told reporters on Saturday.

Police took action as the animals were crammed in the truck in an inhumane way, Verma said.

They would be handed over to the owner after a court order, he added.

"It costs about Rs 4,000-5,000 per day to feed them. I am bearing the expense. Our staff are taking care of them day and night," the official said.