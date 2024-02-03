Rift in Himachal Congress comes out in open as PCC chief slams Sukhu govt

CHANDIGARH: All’s not too well in the Himachal Pradesh Congress. Months before the Lok Sabha polls, chinks are widening not only in the Punjab or Haryana Congress. Turmoil is brewing in the Himachal unit of the party as well with state Congress chief and MP from Mandi, Pratibha Singh, going against CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. She is joined by her two senior party MLAs while openly criticizing their own government.

Pratibha Singh is the wife of late CM Virbhadra Singh. She said recently that the party organisation should not be ignored as the government was formed due to the efforts of party workers. She said the chief minister has repeatedly said that he is a “party man.” “So he should accommodate the dedicated party workers and leaders in the government. I have raised the issue many times and have given a list of potential party candidates to enable the CM to make a choice. But nothing has happened,’’ she said.