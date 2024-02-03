Sports championships organised by suspended WFI have no value: Wrestler Sakshi Malik

JAIPUR: Top Indian wrestlers Sakshi Malik hit out at the suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Saturday, saying the national championships organised by them in Pune had "no value" and the certificates handed out were "fake".
The affairs of wrestling sport are being run by the Indian Olympic Association-constituted ad-hoc body, while the newly-elected WFI, led by Sanjay Singh, has been suspended by the sports ministry for violating its own constitution.
The suspended WFI, despite being warned of legal action by the ministry for organising the 'nationals', went ahead with the tournament in Pune from January 29-31.
The IOA ad-hoc committee is also organising the national championships here in Jaipur from February 2-5, and Sakshi said on the sidelines of the tournament that the suspended WFI is just trying to show off its strength by organising the 'nationals' in Pune.
"They (WFI) have just conducted a parallel national championship and distributed fake certificates. I have been tweeting about it and have also shown the proofs," Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi said.
"Those nationals are of no value and they (WFI) are just trying to showcase the power they hold. The (IOA) ad-hoc committee and RSPB (Railway Sports Promotion Board) have organized a wonderful national championship here," she added.