Sports championships organised by suspended WFI have no value: Wrestler Sakshi Malik

The suspended WFI, despite being warned of legal action by the ministry for organising the 'nationals', went ahead with the tournament in Pune from January 29-31.

The IOA ad-hoc committee is also organising the national championships here in Jaipur from February 2-5, and Sakshi said on the sidelines of the tournament that the suspended WFI is just trying to show off its strength by organising the 'nationals' in Pune.

"They (WFI) have just conducted a parallel national championship and distributed fake certificates. I have been tweeting about it and have also shown the proofs," Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi said.