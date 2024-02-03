Tight security in Varanasi amid bandh call

LUCKNOW: The business establishments and shops in Muslim dominated areas across Varanasi district remained closed following a bandh against the Varanasi district court order of January 31, 2024, allowing puja in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque premises.

However, the police administration had sounded an alert in the Varanasi district ahead of Friday namaz which passed off peacefully at all the mosques.

The bandh call was given by Mufti-e-Banaras and AIM general secretary Maulana Abdul Batin Nomani. In a letter issued by the AIM, the Muslim community was called upon to abstain from work and offer namaz at the nearest mosque peacefully and advised Muslim women to remain indoors.

Meanwhile, heavy police force and RAF were deployed in the city. While the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi area was fortified with additional forces, Chowk and Bansphatak areas were made a no-vehicle zone.