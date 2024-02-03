Mamata Banerjee spends night on dharna over centre's denial of funds for West Bengal

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's dharna, demanding West Bengal's "dues" from the Centre for various social welfare schemes, continued overnight amid the cold, following which she went for a walk on Saturday morning.

Banerjee along with leaders of her party, the TMC, started the demonstration on Friday afternoon in front of the BR Ambedkar's statue in the Maidan area in the heart of Kolkata.

State ministers such as Firhad Hakim and Aroop Biswas were among those who accompanied Banerjee during the night at the site.

In the morning, she went on a walk at the nearby Red Road, and also visited a basketball ground.