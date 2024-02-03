Woman killed, 32 hurt in HP factory fire

CHANDIGARH: A woman died while 32 workers were rescued after a fire broke out in a perfume manufacturing factory at Jharmjri village in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh, police sources said.

Around 50 persons were said to be working inside the factory when the fire broke out.

As many as 32 people have been rushed to a hospital, out of which five with critical burns were rushed to PGI Chandigarh. A eyewitness said that a thick smoke billowed from the factory as the chemicals hindered the fire-fighting operations. Workers climbed atop the building for safety. Another eyewitness said multiple blasts were heard.

State Disaster Relief Force and NDRF teams along with local police and a dozen fire tenders reached the spot. Employees from nearby factories were also evacuated, police said.