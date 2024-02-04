BJP wants us to join it but we will not do so as we have done no wrong: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that the BJP had been trying to compel him and other AAP leaders to join the party and asserted they would not do so as they had done no wrong.

The BJP dismissed his claim as an attempt to "distract and trick" the people of Delhi.

Kejriwal's remarks come at a time he has been asked to join the Delhi Police probe into his allegations that the BJP attempted to "poach" AAP MLAs and is facing summons from the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy linked money laundering case.