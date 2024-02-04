Gujarat HC rejects plea of man claiming his two daughters kept in illegal confinement of 'godman' Nithyananda

Having interviewed both the corpora (the petition's daughters), the court is "satisfied that both are adults and mature enough to understand their well being and apparently are happy at the place where they are presently residing and on their spiritual path," it said.

"In view of the aforesaid, the court deems it fit to discharge the notice and dismiss the petition accordingly.

The virtual interaction with the corpora has been recorded and the registry is directed to preserve such recordings as part of the record of the case," the HC said.

The interaction with the corpora via the video link would indicate that they were not in any illegal confinement, the court said.