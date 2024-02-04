India logs 188 new Covid cases

NEW DELHI: India has recorded 188 new cases of Covid, while the number of active cases of the infection stood at 1,473, the health ministry said on Sunday.

No deaths have been reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, 2023 but cases had begun to increase after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.

After December 5, 2023 a maximum of 841 new cases were reported on December 31, 2023 which was 0.2 per cent of the peak cases reported in May 2021, official sources said.

"The currently available data suggests that the JN.1 variant is neither leading to an exponential rise in new cases nor a surge in hospitalisation and mortality," the sources stated.