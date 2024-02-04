Jharkhand MLAs to return from Hyderabad ahead of February 5 floor test

RANCHI: Following the upcoming floor test set for Monday, the MLAs of the grand alliance, who were relocated to Hyderabad on Friday, are expected to come back on Sunday evening.
Notably, the 37 MLAs were flown to Hyderabad immediately after the swearing-in ceremony of Champai Soren as Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Friday to avert attempts of poaching.
The MLAs were lodged in a resort in Hyderabad under tight security and were not allowed to meet or talk to anybody and were even restricted from using mobile phones.
Sources from the governmenty claimed that the MLAs will be returning on Sunday evening at around 6:30 pm so that they may take part in the voting for floor test on Monday.
They will be taken directly to the circuit house in Ranchi, they said.
Meanwhile, CM Champai Soren the two Cabinet ministers and a few other MLAs remained in Ranchi.
Senior Congress leader Alamgir Alam had said on Thursday that the step was taken in the wake of rumours being spread by the opposition that the grand alliance lacks the required number in Assembly.
MLAs also said that they are being shifted to Hyderabad to avert the attempts of horse trading ahead of government formation in the state.
Meanwhile, former chief minister and JMM Executive President Hemant Soren, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged land scam case, has been granted permission on Saturday to participate in the trust vote on February 5 in the Jharkhand Assembly.
Soren through a petition had requested the court to allow him to vote during the floor test scheduled to take place on February 5.
Notably, the resignation of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren has triggered a political crisis in Jharkhand. After 7 hours of questioning on Wednesday, Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to a land scam.
BY Mukesh Ranjan