Jharkhand MLAs to return from Hyderabad ahead of February 5 floor test

RANCHI: Following the upcoming floor test set for Monday, the MLAs of the grand alliance, who were relocated to Hyderabad on Friday, are expected to come back on Sunday evening.

Notably, the 37 MLAs were flown to Hyderabad immediately after the swearing-in ceremony of Champai Soren as Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Friday to avert attempts of poaching.

The MLAs were lodged in a resort in Hyderabad under tight security and were not allowed to meet or talk to anybody and were even restricted from using mobile phones.

Sources from the governmenty claimed that the MLAs will be returning on Sunday evening at around 6:30 pm so that they may take part in the voting for floor test on Monday.