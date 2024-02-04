Law enforcement agencies shouldn't consider borders as hindrance: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said crimes and criminals do not respect geographical borders and hence, law enforcement agencies should not consider borders as a hindrance and should rather consider those as meeting points for solving crimes

Addressing the valedictory session of Commonwealth Legal Education Association (CLEA) - Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference (CASGC) here, Shah referred to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act (BSA) and asserted their complete implementation.

He said, “India will have the world’s most modern criminal justice systems”.

The three criminal codes are set to replace the colonial era Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872.

Noting that the justice system should essentially have three ‘As’ - accessible, affordable and accountable, Shah highlighted that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has been working on achieving them.

“I want to assure everyone that after implementation of these three laws, there will be justice within three years, up to the level of the high court, in any FIR registered in the country,” Shah noted.

Delving upon crimes and criminal activities taking place beyond and across borders, Shah insisted that all the law enforcement agencies should not consider any territorial boundaries as hindrances and instead mark them as meeting point to solve crime cases.

The Home Minister said the conference was taking place at a time when geographical borders have no sense when it comes to trade & commerce and also crimes. He said, there are cross-border challenges for justice delivery, trade, commerce, communication and for trade and crime, there is no border.

“The crimes and criminals did not respect geographical borders. Therefore, the law enforcement agencies should not consider geographical borders as hindrance. In future, geographical borders should be the meeting point for solving crimes,” Shah noted.

Suggesting that governments should focus on this aspect of criminal activities, Shah said, from small cyber fraud to global organised crime, from local dispute to cross-border dispute, from local crime to terrorism, all have some kind of links.