Rickshaw driver gets 10 years in jail for sexually abusing eight-year-old girl in Thane

THANE: A special POCSO court in Thane has sentenced a man to 10 years in jail for sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl.

Special POCSO Act Judge DS Deshmukh, in his order of January 29, also fined Rajeshsingh Ambikasingh Yadav, a rickshaw driver from Kashimira area, Rs 5,000.

On November 18, 2018, Yadav, who was a friend of the victim's father, took her to his house and subjected her to aggravated penetrative sexual assault.