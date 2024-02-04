Starving man from Assam found 'eating' raw cat flesh at Kerala Bus Stand, rescued

MALAPPURAM: In a shocking incident, a man hailing from Assam in Kuttippuram in this north Kerala district was found consuming the raw flesh of a cat, after having had no means to consume food for days.

The incident was reported on the premises of a busy bus stand here on Saturday evening.

The 27-year-old man hails from Dhubri district in Assam, police said.

A senior police officer said the local people found him eating the raw flesh of a dead cat, sitting on the stairway of the bus stand.

"After being informed, we visited the spot. When he enquired with him, he said he had not eaten any food for the past five days," the officer told PTI.