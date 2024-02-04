Two groups of Manipur Police trainees clash at Police Academy in Assam, many injured

GOLAGHAT: At least seven Manipur Police trainees, who were undergoing training at Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Golaghat district of Assam, were injured when a clash broke out between cadets of two groups, a senior official said on Sunday.

The scuffle started when two trainees indulged in verbal abuse after one of them brought liquor from a local market into the academy in Dergaon around dinner time on Saturday night.

This escalated into a full-blown clash between the groups, injuring several of them, a senior official of the academy told PTI.

"Seven trainees from Manipur were injured as a result of the scuffle. Out of those injured, three were sent to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for better treatment, while four were released after preliminary medical intervention at the local hospital," he added.