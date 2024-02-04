UP Police arrests Pak 'spy agent' working at Indian Embassy in Moscow

LUCKNOW: The police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested an Indian national working at the country's embassy in Moscow for allegedly spying for Pakistan's ISI, an official statement on Sunday said.

The Meerut field unit of UP's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) called Satendra Siwal, who was working as the IBSA (India Based Security Assistant) in the Indian Embassy in Moscow from 2021, for interrogation, the statement said.

Siwal, a resident of Shahmahiuddinpur village in Hapur, could not give satisfactory answers and confessed to his crime during "questioning", it said.