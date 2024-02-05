10 sets of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be rolled out by March this year

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways is planning to roll out an ultra-modern sleeper version of Vande Bharat trains by March this year. The production of coaches for the sleeper version is in full swing, according to railway officials.

Currently, the Railways is running the chair car versions of Vande Bharat trains on 39 routes across the country. The Vande Bharat sleeper version would initially cover overnight journeys on some select routes, such as Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Howrah and Delhi-Patna.

After the rollout in March and associated mandatory trials, the initial sets of sleeper version are expected to start running by the first or second week of April. A few months later, the serial production of these trains will start, most likely from August or September this year.