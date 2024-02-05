Allahabad University professor booked for rape, criminal intimidation of student

LUCKNOW: The Prayagraj police booked an assistant professor of Allahabad University on charges of rape and criminal intimidation on the basis of a complaint filed by a student on Sunday.
The 23-year-old victim alleged that the assistant professor (31) had been harassing her for the past one year.
The victim had earlier complained about the professor to the university administration, but no action has been taken against him so far.
However, as per Assistant Commissioner of Police (Prayagraj) Rajeev Kumar Yadav, the medical examination of the victim was underway and the investigation into the case was on.
Meanwhile, lodging a strong protest, the Allahabad University students’ union has sought the suspension of the assistant professor, besides a high-level investigation into the incident.
According to the police, the victim claimed that the assistant professor had proposed to her last year, and when she rejected him, he began incessantly calling her mobile phone and sending messages.
After his number was blocked, the accused resorted to using different phone numbers to contact the student.
The victim alleged that the assistant professor also attempted emotional blackmailing by falsely claiming to be suffering from cancer.
The accused allegedly called the girl to his house and threatened to kill himself if she refused to visit him. The victim also claimed that she then went to the place. From that point, the accused lured her to his residence under the pretext that it would be inappropriate for a teacher and student to meet in public.
The victim claimed that the assistant professor took her to his house and sexually assaulted her, resulting in her staying there throughout the night as she was in a bad condition.
The following morning, as she was departing, the accused allegedly threatened her and warned of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone. She said the professor had been consistently threatening her since the incident.
According to prominent student leader and ABVP state media convenor Abhinav Mishra, they sought a probe by a high-level committee into the graduate student’s allegations and have demanded action against the assistant professor.