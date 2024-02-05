Allahabad University professor booked for rape, criminal intimidation of student

LUCKNOW: The Prayagraj police booked an assistant professor of Allahabad University on charges of rape and criminal intimidation on the basis of a complaint filed by a student on Sunday.

The 23-year-old victim alleged that the assistant professor (31) had been harassing her for the past one year.

The victim had earlier complained about the professor to the university administration, but no action has been taken against him so far.

However, as per Assistant Commissioner of Police (Prayagraj) Rajeev Kumar Yadav, the medical examination of the victim was underway and the investigation into the case was on.