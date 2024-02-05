Assam govt harsh measures to stop cheating in job tests

GUWAHATI: The Assam government is taking harsh measures to eliminate cheating in public examinations for recruitment and leak of question papers.

The ‘Assam Public Examination Bill (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment), 2024’, which was tabled on the first day of the budget session of the state Assembly on Monday, prescribed jail term as well as hefty fine for the offenders.

According to provisions in the bill, if any examinee indulges in unfair means, he or she shall be liable to be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and shall also be liable to fine, which shall not be less than Rs 1 lakh.

The bill says if any person, including examine, whether or not entrusted or authorized with the conduct of public examinations, indulges or attempts to indulge, in conspiracy or otherwise, in unfair means and contravenes or abets to contravene any of the provisions of the Act, he or she shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than five years and may extend to ten years. The person shall also be liable to fine which shall not be less than Rs 10 lakh and may extend to Rs 10 crore.