Assam govt harsh measures to stop cheating in job tests

GUWAHATI: The Assam government is taking harsh measures to eliminate cheating in public examinations for recruitment and leak of question papers.
The ‘Assam Public Examination Bill (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment), 2024’, which was tabled on the first day of the budget session of the state Assembly on Monday, prescribed jail term as well as hefty fine for the offenders.
According to provisions in the bill, if any examinee indulges in unfair means, he or she shall be liable to be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and shall also be liable to fine, which shall not be less than Rs 1 lakh.
The bill says if any person, including examine, whether or not entrusted or authorized with the conduct of public examinations, indulges or attempts to indulge, in conspiracy or otherwise, in unfair means and contravenes or abets to contravene any of the provisions of the Act, he or she shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than five years and may extend to ten years. The person shall also be liable to fine which shall not be less than Rs 10 lakh and may extend to Rs 10 crore.
The bill says any examinee, who has been convicted of an offence under the provision of this Act, shall be debarred from taking any public examination for a period of two years.
“In case of connection of a person in an organized crime in conspiracy with the examination authority or otherwise indulges or attempts to indulge in unfair means or contravene any of the provisions of this Act, the court shall make an order of recovery of any wrongful gains made by such person, by way of attachment and sale of any of the assets/property, movable or immovable, or both, of such person by following the procedure laid down in the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023,” the bill further reads.
There have been several cases in the state where candidates of government job tests were found adopting unfair means. Officials were also found resorting to illegal ways to favour certain candidates.