'Bad habits': Adoptive parents tell Bombay HC they want to return minor boy

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has annulled the adoption of a minor boy after his adoptive parents said they have not bonded with the child.

A single bench of Justice R I Chagla passed the order last month while hearing a petition filed by the Bal Asha Trust in December 2023, after the adoptive parents complained to the trust about the "uncontrollable bad behaviour and habits" of the child (age not mentioned in the order).

The HC said it would be in the interest of the child if the adoption order, passed on August 17, 2023, is annulled.