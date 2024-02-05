BJP's 'double engine' govt dealt several blows to people of Manipur: Congress chief Kharge

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the government on Monday over the situation in Manipur, saying it has been nine months during which unabated violence has devastated innumerable lives, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not had the time to visit the state.

Kharge also alleged that the BJP's 'double engine' government has dealt several blows to the people of Manipur.

"It has been 9 months since the unabated violence has devastated innumerable lives in Manipur, but PM Modi hasn't had an hour to visit the state. Why? He last visited Manipur in February 2022, only to campaign for elections, and now has left the people of Manipur to fend for themselves," the Congress chief said on X.

More than 200 people have died since May 4, 2023, and 60,000 people have been displaced, he said.

"Around 50,000 people continue to languish in relief camps in despicable conditions without adequate medical facilities and food. People have already lost everything — their homes, their livelihoods and their belongings. They can't go anywhere. Their future is bleak," Kharge said.