Cancer cases rising in Punjab; count may touch 44K a year by ’25: Report

CHANDIGARH: The cancer cases in Punjab are likely to touch 43,196 cases in 2025, an increase of 13 per cent since 2020, sources in state health department said.
Of these, the maximum are women with the breast and cervix uteri being the most common, while in men the most prevalent is esophagus (food pipe) cancer that is due to alcohol consumption and fat.
As per the data with the Indian Council of Medical Research (National Centre for Diseases informatics and Research, Bengaluru), the projected incidents of cancer for 2025 in Punjab in males are 19,991 and 23,205 females totaling to 43,196 cases. In 2020, a total of 38,636 cases are reported -- 18,043 cases in males and 20,593 cases in females, the sources said. In 2019, the number was 37,744 cases, 36,888 cases in 2018, a total of 39,521 cases in 2021, and 40,435 in 2022.
The male-to-female ratio stands at 1,079:1,215 in every 1 lakh population, across age groups. The incident rate of cancer in men is 101.6 per lakh and 127.7 per lakh in women.
Meanwhile the number of deaths in 2020 due to cancer were 22,276, in 2021, 22,786 deaths and in 2022, 23,301 deaths.The maximum cases have been reported in districts of Patiala, Bathinda, Ludhiana.
Speaking to this newspaper, Dr Ashish Gulia, Director of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at New Chandigarh, said, “If we look at data from our Tata Memorial hospitals we treat about 1.35 lakh to 1.40 lakh patients in our all Tata Memorial hospitals across the country that is 10 to 11 per cent of cancer patients in country.”
Dr Sandeep Singh Gill, Assistant Director and SNO NP-NCD Punjab said, “We are proposing to do breast cancer screening with a new thermal scam with AI digital technology at the health care facilities across the state. For timely detection of cancer screening has been increased and suspected cases are referred to secondary and tertiary-care centres for diagnosis and treatment.”
Maximum cancer cases among women
