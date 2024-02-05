Cancer cases rising in Punjab; count may touch 44K a year by ’25: Report

CHANDIGARH: The cancer cases in Punjab are likely to touch 43,196 cases in 2025, an increase of 13 per cent since 2020, sources in state health department said.

Of these, the maximum are women with the breast and cervix uteri being the most common, while in men the most prevalent is esophagus (food pipe) cancer that is due to alcohol consumption and fat.

As per the data with the Indian Council of Medical Research (National Centre for Diseases informatics and Research, Bengaluru), the projected incidents of cancer for 2025 in Punjab in males are 19,991 and 23,205 females totaling to 43,196 cases. In 2020, a total of 38,636 cases are reported -- 18,043 cases in males and 20,593 cases in females, the sources said. In 2019, the number was 37,744 cases, 36,888 cases in 2018, a total of 39,521 cases in 2021, and 40,435 in 2022.

The male-to-female ratio stands at 1,079:1,215 in every 1 lakh population, across age groups. The incident rate of cancer in men is 101.6 per lakh and 127.7 per lakh in women.