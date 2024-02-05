Dedicated to Lord Ram, Yogi-led UP govt presents biggest ever state budget

LUCKNOW: Lord Ram was centre stage during the presentation of the Uttar Pradesh budget with Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna starting his speech with a verse from Ramcharitmanas and saying that the state government is inspired by the concept of 'Ram Rajya'.
The Uttar Pradesh government presented the annual state budget to the tune of over Rs 7.36 lakh crore (Rs 7,36,437.71 crore) for the fiscal year 2024-25 here, on Monday, calling it the reflection of strategic approach towards social welfare coupled with economic development of the state.
Presenting the biggest-ever budget of Uttar Pradesh till date, UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said that it included new schemes worth Rs 24,863.57 crore.
Immediately after the presentation of the state budget, UP CM Yogi Adityanath took upon the opportunity to dedicate the state budget to Lord Ram saying Shri Ram epitomized the welfare of people and it was manifested in the state budget right from the beginning till the end.
“The presence of Shree Ram is manifested in the ethos, resolve and every word of this budget,” said the CM.
While interacting with media persons at a press meet, CM Yogi said that the state budget 2024-25 was a roadmap for comprehensive development of the state, aligning with people’s aspirations of the New Uttar Pradesh which was a reflection of celebration (utsav), effort (udyog) and hope (ummeed).
The CM said that the 8th budget of his government, 6.7 per cent up as compared to previous budget of 2023-24 which was Rs 6.90 lakh crore, focused on faith, Antyodaya and the economy.
While presenting the budget in the state assembly, UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said that the state government would ensure empowerment of women, youth and farmers besides employment generation in the state in 2024-25.
“The increase in the size of the state budget is based on the commitment of the double engine government to expand the economy of the state as well as the PM’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas,’ maintained CM Yogi.
Highlighting key aspects of the budget, the CM underlined the fact that for the first time, the state government had made the provision of capital expenditure to the tune of Rs 2,03,782.38 crore which would not only strengthen the state economy but also create jobs.
Drawing a parallel between the state GDP of in 2016-17 and the present trend, the CM said then it was around Rs 12 lakh crore which had doubled now to Rs 25 lakh crore in 2024-25.
He also claimed that UP had rushed fast towards becoming the number two economy of the country as the state government had gained success in doubling the per capital income of state.
“This transformative change became possible by the state government’s resoluteness to put a lid on corruption, curbing tax evasion and taking steps to contain the ‘revenue leakage," said the CM adding that the measures taken by his government had made UP a revenue surplus state.
CM Yogi said that it was achieved without levying an extra tax or increasing the burden on the common man. Moreover, a number of welfare schemes were launched on a large scale in the state during the last 7 years, he claimed.
The CM expressed satisfaction over state’s fiscal deficit of 3.46 per cent being within the limit of 3.5 per cent set by the Reserve Bank of India.
He said his government had been able to control the unemployment rate in the last seven years.
“In 2016-17, the unemployment rate in the state was 19.2 percent, which has reduced to 2.4 percent today. New employment opportunities with new environment for industrial investment have been created. MSME units have been revived. Also, schemes like ODOP and Vishwakarma Shram Samman have given UP a new identity in the country,” he remarked.
Khanna who started the budget speech with Ramcharitmanas verse said, "If we imagine the highest ideals in any society and culture, then we cannot go beyond the concept of Ram Rajya.
"Cooperation, trust, justice-based good governance, zero crime and complete absence of class discrimination in the society and religious conduct can be described as the main characteristics of Ram Rajya," he said.
"The life of Lord Ram has been guiding India and the world towards greater life ideals for thousands of years and has been inspiring all to move forward," Khanna added.
To honour his father's promise, Lord Ram unhesitatingly gave up all his royal glory and went into exile, the minister said.
To set out and resolutely crush the wicked and unrighteous is a unique example of such Rajdharma that cannot be seen anywhere else.
"If it is said that today the governance of our state is inspired by the concept of Ram Rajya and if it is moving towards socio-cultural, economic and spiritual progress, then it would not be an exaggeration," Khanna said.
Talking about Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said "With the construction of the grand temple of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram in Ayodhya, our social and cultural sector has received a lot of encouragement."
Ayodhya has become a big tourist centre of the world, it is visited by tourists from India and abroad.
There has been a huge increase in numbers, which will boost our economic condition, he claimed.
Total Budget size (2024-25): Rs 7.36 lakh crore (6.7 % more than previous 2023-24 budget)
Revenue Expenditure: Rs 5.33 lakh crore
Capital Expenditure: Rs 2.04 lakh crore
Capital Outlay: Rs 1.55 lakh crore
Total receipts: Rs 7.21 lakh crore
Revenue receipts: Rs 6.07 lakh crore
Capital receipts: Rs 1.15lakh crore
Tax revenue: Rs 4.89lakh crore
Revenue savings: Rs 74,147.07 crore
Fiscal Deficit: 3.46 per cent of GDP
New Schemes:
•Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan
•Rozar Protsahan Kosh for capacity building & training of Youth for domestic & oversees employment opportunities
•National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT)
•Installation of two mega govt it is & upgradation of 69 existing ITIs
•Establishment of Sports & Injury Centre
•Enhancement in Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangla Yojna from Rs 15,000 to RS 25,000
•Formation of Senior Citizen Welfare Fund
•Formation of Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA)
•FDI policy-2023 & Fortune 500 companies
•Semi-conductor Policy-2023
•60-km New Link Expressway to connect Agra-Lucknow Expressway with Purvanchal
Expressway
•Budget Provision for Urban Storm Water Drainage Programme
•Development of theme-based infrastructural facilities at Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura Vrindavan, Namisharanya, Vindhyavasini Dham, Devi Patan & Nath Corridor in Bareilly
•Establishment of Kumbh Museum at Prayagraj
•Mukhyamantri Khet Suraksha Yojna
•Rajya Krishi Vikas Yojna; 100 per cent power tariff subsidy for private tubewells
•Increase of Rs 20 per quintal in Sugarcane SAP
•Mukhaymantri Minor Irrigation Yojna
Dept-wise Allocations: (INR in crore)
•Primary Education: Rs 76,035
•Energy: Rs 57,071
•Police Dept: Rs 39,516
•Public Works Dept: Rs 34,858
•Medical health, family welfare: Rs 27,086
•Urban Development: Rs 25,698
•Rural Development: Rs 25,409
•Namami Gange/Rural Water Supply: Rs 25,110
•Panchayati Raj: Rs 21,197
•Heavy & Medium Industry: Rs 21,054
•Sports: Rs 307
•Tourism & Culture: Rs 147
(With inputs from PTI)