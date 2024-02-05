Dedicated to Lord Ram, Yogi-led UP govt presents biggest ever state budget

LUCKNOW: Lord Ram was centre stage during the presentation of the Uttar Pradesh budget with Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna starting his speech with a verse from Ramcharitmanas and saying that the state government is inspired by the concept of 'Ram Rajya'.

The Uttar Pradesh government presented the annual state budget to the tune of over Rs 7.36 lakh crore (Rs 7,36,437.71 crore) for the fiscal year 2024-25 here, on Monday, calling it the reflection of strategic approach towards social welfare coupled with economic development of the state.

Presenting the biggest-ever budget of Uttar Pradesh till date, UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said that it included new schemes worth Rs 24,863.57 crore.