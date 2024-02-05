Delhi excise policy case: Manish Sisodia seeks hearing of curative petitions in SC

The CJI said, "I have already instructed for listing of the petitions."

On December 14, 2023, the top court dismissed Sisodia pleas seeking review of its October 30 verdict dismissing his bail petitions in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The apex court had denied him bail, saying the allegations by the probe agencies that "windfall gains" of Rs 338 crore was made by a few wholesale distributors was "tentatively supported" by evidence.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023, for his alleged role in the "scam".