ECI instructs political parties to not involve children in election campaign

KOLKATA: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday instructed political parties and candidates to refrain from involving children in election related campaigns and other activities.

The poll panel’s order said the act of taking a child in arms by a political leader or a candidate during a campaign would be considered as violation of the order which would attract lawful action.

During previous election campaigns, the poll panel responded and swung into action based on the complaints received, only after the announcement of poll schedule

“Many individuals and political parties in previous elections raised concerns of using children in the campaigns. The Commission acted and ordered to refrain involving children in the elction campaigns. However, those instances are when the model code of conduct was in place.

This is the first time, the restrictions have been imposed before conduct code is in place,” said an official of the poll panel.

In the order (No. ECI/PN/11/2024), the ECI mentioned that engaging children in any form of campaigns is strictly restricted and lawful action will be taken against offenders under the provisions of Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016.

“Political parties are explicitly directed not to engage children in any form of election campaign, including rallies, slogan shouting, distribution of posters or pamphlets, or any other election-related activity. Political leaders and candidates should not use children for campaign activities in any manner including holding a child in their arms, carrying a child in their vehicles or in rallies,” the ECI orders read.

Sources said that the commission took the decision of issuing the notice after examining the nature of complaints lodged since 2016 in regard with political parties using children during campaigns.

An officer from the Commission said political leaders and candidates, on several occasions, were seen walking and participating in road-shows with children beside them during the campaigns in previous polls. “But this time, we clearly imposed a restriction on this practice,” he said.

The prohibition laid down by the ECI also extends to the use of children or create the semblance of a political campaign in any manner including use through poems, song, spoken words, display of insignia of a political party or candidate and promoting achievements of a political party.

District Election Officers and Returning Officers are tasked with ensuring strict compliance with child labour laws and electoral guidelines.

“Any violation of these provisions by election machinery under their jurisdiction will result in severe disciplinary action,” the poll panel said.