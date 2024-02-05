Goa assembly: Oppn MLAs attempt to raise issue of Speaker's scam allegations against minister

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai moved an adjournment motion to discuss the Speaker's allegations.

When the session began on Monday, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao demanded that a discussion should be held on the serious allegations made by the Speaker against the minister.

It would be an insult to the Speaker if the issue he raised is not discussed on the floor of the House, Alemao said.

The Speaker, however, refused to allow the motion and asked the opposition benches to sit and let the business of the House continue.