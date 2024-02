INDIA bloc will remove 50 percent cap on reservation if voted to power: Rahul Gandhi

Noting that more than 50 percent reservation cannot be given under existing provisions, Gandhi promised that an Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance government will "throw out" the 50 percent cap on reservation.

"There will be no reduction in reservation for Dalits and Adivasis. I am giving you a guarantee that the backward sections of society will get their rights. This is the biggest issue—social and economic injustice," Gandhi said.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to say that he is an OBC, but when the demand for a caste census was made, he stated that there are only two castes: the rich and the poor.

"When the time came to give rights to OBCs, Dalits, and tribals, Modi ji says there are no castes, and when it is time to get votes, he says he is an OBC," Gandhi claimed.

Slamming the BJP soon after the Champai Soren-led government won the trust vote in the Jharkhand assembly, Gandhi alleged that the BJP tried to remove the government as it cannot accept that there is a tribal CM.

"The Congress, the JMM stood against them together, and the government was saved. They do this in all opposition-ruled states through probe agencies and money power. They (BJP) are attacking democracy the constitution and want to suppress the voice of the people. The INDIA coalition will not let voice of democracy be suppressed," the Congress leader asserted at the rally held during his Manipur-to-Maharashtra Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.