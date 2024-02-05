IIM-Indore study links aggressive parenting, abusive relationship to rising minor disappearances in Indore's slums

BHOPAL: The cases of missing teenagers, particularly girls aged between 13 and 17 years, has increased in urban slums in India’s cleanest city Indore.

A first-of-its-kind study by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM-Indore) in association with Indore police has thrown up some alarming findings about the missing children in Indore – which acquires the dubious distinction of reporting maximum cases of missing minors in Madhya Pradesh.



The study’s findings released by the IIM-I and Indore Police on Saturday reveal that the urban slums in the communally sensitive Chandan Nagar and Azad Nagar areas, Lasudiya (being home to mushrooming residential townships), Bhawarkuan (famous as hub of private colleges-universities-coachings-hostels) and Dwarkapuri areas could emerge as Indore’s top five high-risk locations for cases of missing minors, particularly girls.