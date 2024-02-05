Jharkhand HC seeks ED reply on Hemant Soren's plea, next hearing on February 12

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Monday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a reply to a petition filed by former Chief Minister Hemant Soren challenging his arrest by February 9.
The further hearing of the case has been listed on February 12.
Earlier in the day, the ED moved Jharkhand HC challenging the FIR against its officials based on a complaint by Hemant Soren alleging harassment under the Scheduled Tribe/ Scheduled Caste ( Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was on February 2 remanded to five days' Enforcement Directorate custody by a special PMLA court here in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud.
The JMM chief was arrested by the ED after seven hours of questioning on January 31.
The former chief minister on Friday moved the Supreme Court against his arrest, but the court refused to entertain his plea asking him to approach the concerned High Court with his petition.
(By Mukesh Ranjan)