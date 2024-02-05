Jharkhand HC seeks ED reply on Hemant Soren's plea, next hearing on February 12

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Monday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a reply to a petition filed by former Chief Minister Hemant Soren challenging his arrest by February 9.

The further hearing of the case has been listed on February 12.

Earlier in the day, the ED moved Jharkhand HC challenging the FIR against its officials based on a complaint by Hemant Soren alleging harassment under the Scheduled Tribe/ Scheduled Caste ( Prevention of Atrocities) Act.