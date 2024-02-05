No Central grant for Gujarat in over 10 govt schemes in FY21, LS told

AHMEDABAD: The Centre has not granted a single rupee to Gujarat in over 10 different government schemes, including those meant to increase the merit of Scheduled Caste students, the ‘Credit Guarantee Scheme’, the ‘Pradhan Mantri Kaushalyata Sampann Hitgrahi’, among others.

Government records indicate that insufficient funds have been allotted to Gujarat under various schemes for the social, economic, and educational advancement of the SC/STs and OBC communities.

On July 25, 2023, in response to a question put up by Gujarat BJP MP Vinod Chawda to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in Lok Sabha, the government listed several schemes and said they have not received a single rupee in grant funding for the fiscal year 2020-21.

These schemes are: Credit guarantee scheme and the Upgrade of Merit of SC Student Program for improving the merit of scheduled caste students,” Pradhan Mantri Dakshta and Kushalta Samapan Scheme (for SC and OBCs), Scheme for Prevention of Alcoholism and Substance (Drugs) Abuse, Research Studies and Publication Program, Integrated Program for Senior Citizens, National Survey on Drugs and Substance Abuse, Integrated Program for Rehabilitation of Beggars and Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojna.