Oldest missionary school in Kashmir faces closure, refuses to register students

SRINAGAR: The Kashmir’s oldest missionary St Joseph school is staring at closure as the school administration is struggling to get its land lease, which has expired, renewed and authorities have reportedly refused to register its students for board examinations due to absence of land lease documents.

The St Joseph’s Higher Secondary School in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was established in 1905 on the government land leased to the school management by the authorities.

The lease of the land, according to the school management, expired in 2018 and they had approached the concerned government department for renewal of the land lease well before its expiry.

“The file including the recommendation of Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla is pending for approval in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir since April 2022,” the school management said.