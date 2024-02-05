'One nation, One student ID card' to track student’s academic journey throughout life: Minister

NEW DELHI: The government has introduced ‘One Nation, One Student ID,’ to track the academic and skilling journey of students throughout their life, the Minister of State for Education told the Lok Sabha on Monday.

In a written reply, Dr Subhas Sarkar said, “India has launched National Educational Policy 2020 to provide holistic and multidisciplinary education with multiple entry and exit facilities. It also aims to ensure universal access to education at all levels, equitable and inclusive education and a lifelong learning ecosystem.”

The minister said, “To achieve these objectives, a registry framework is required to identify each entity to track the academic and skilling journey of the students/learners throughout his life with many uses such as transfer of credits, transfer from one institute to other institute etc.”