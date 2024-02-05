'One nation, One student ID card' to track student’s academic journey throughout life: Minister

NEW DELHI: The government has introduced ‘One Nation, One Student ID,’ to track the academic and skilling journey of students throughout their life, the Minister of State for Education told the Lok Sabha on Monday.
In a written reply, Dr Subhas Sarkar said, “India has launched National Educational Policy 2020 to provide holistic and multidisciplinary education with multiple entry and exit facilities. It also aims to ensure universal access to education at all levels, equitable and inclusive education and a lifelong learning ecosystem.”
The minister said, “To achieve these objectives, a registry framework is required to identify each entity to track the academic and skilling journey of the students/learners throughout his life with many uses such as transfer of credits, transfer from one institute to other institute etc.”
“It also aims to facilitate and track the integration of the programme with skill components, choice-based courses, planning and improvement in the curriculum as per the requirement of stakeholders,” he added.
He also added that the data security guidelines prescribed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has been followed to prevent any data breaches.
The government has come out with APAAR (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry). It has been envisioned as a special ID system for all Indian students. Under this, each student would get a lifelong ID.
The ID will also serve as a gateway to Digilocker, a digital system where students can store their important documents and achievements like exam results and report cards digitally.