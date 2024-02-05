Past govts shut eyes to places of worship, says PM

GUWAHATI: In a veiled attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said those who came to power after Independence could not understand the significance of places of worship and set a trend of being ashamed of the country’s culture and past for political reasons.

Addressing a gathering in Guwahati after virtually inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for a number of projects in Assam – including the Kamakhya temple corridor project – worth Rs 11,599 crore, Modi said no country can grow by erasing its past.

He said he was happy that the situation changed in the past 10 years after the BJP’s policies focussed on vikas (development) and virasat (heritage). Modi added that connecting Assam’s historical and spiritual places with modern facilities is a move aimed at preserving these sites and accelerating development.