Patna Diary: Double whammy for RJD neta

Teachers up in arms against education dept

Around four lakh teachers appointed in schools on contractual basis in state are up in arms against state education department’s additional chief secretary K K Pathak’s recent directive to conduct eligibility test, a pre-requisite criterion to accord them the status of ‘Vishishtha’ (special category) teachers. They held an emergency meeting in Patna to chalk out future course of action. They have threatened to hold protests outside the assembly during Budget session of the state legislature. In addition, they will also disrupt proceedings of both Houses on January 13. They termed decision ‘whimsical’ as eligibility tests have been done too many times.

Ramashankar

Our correspondent in Bihar

ramashankar@newindianexpress.com