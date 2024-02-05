Patna Diary: Double whammy for RJD neta

It’s a double whammy for Lalu Prasad’s RJD. Firstly, they lost power after chief minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar severed his ties with grand alliance and formed a new government with BJP. Secondly, they are in for a fresh trouble as newly inducted deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary announced that files pertaining to 17-month grand alliance rule would be opened soon to conduct a thorough investigation. Choudhary, also state chief of saffron party, said mafias and contractors with shady characters plundered the state’s exchequer. Each Illegal sand mafia and liquor mafia will be investigated.
Four key commission dissolved by CM
With change of guards, chief minister Nitish Kumar dissolved four key commissions constituted during previous Grand Alliance government. The decision assumed significance in the wake of floor test of newly formed NDA government with the support of BJP. The floor test is scheduled for February 12. The commissions dissolved include Extremely Backward Class Commission, Mahadalit Commission, SC Commission and ST Commission. The tenure of the chairpersons and members has come to end. The appointments are to be made after floor test and expansion of cabinet.
Teachers up in arms against education dept
Around four lakh teachers appointed in schools on contractual basis in state are up in arms against state education department’s additional chief secretary K K Pathak’s recent directive to conduct eligibility test, a pre-requisite criterion to accord them the status of ‘Vishishtha’ (special category) teachers. They held an emergency meeting in Patna to chalk out future course of action. They have threatened to hold protests outside the assembly during Budget session of the state legislature. In addition, they will also disrupt proceedings of both Houses on January 13. They termed decision ‘whimsical’ as eligibility tests have been done too many times.
