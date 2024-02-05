PK says Bihar BJP chief a ‘product of dynastic politics’

He had indirectly attacked Lalu four days before he severed ties with RJD and formed a new government with BJP. Kishor, who is carrying on his ‘Jan Suraaj Yatra’ in the state, said, “Dynasty politics was the biggest issue during the Total Revolution launched by Jay Prakash Narayan in 1975 but now no party is aloof from the dynastic politics. This malaise is not limited only to RJD and Congress.”

The poll strategist said that state BJP president’s father was an MLA and a minister when Congress was in power in the state and held these positions by alternatively joining hands with CM Nitish and RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

Kishor said that now BJP had given the post of deputy chief minister to Samrat, proving how it was also persuing the dynasty politics despite its opposition to it. He said that those who had become MPs and MLAs in the state during the last 30 years belonged to around 1,250 families having political background only.

He said that dynasty politics was eating into the vitals of democracy, not only in Bihar but also in other parts of the country.