PM should tell why he did not answer single question in Parliament: Derek O'Brien

NEW DELHI: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to a debate on the President's address to Parliament, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien said on Monday that it would be another of his "Mann Ki Baat" and asked if he would explain why he had not answered a "single question" in both Houses.

He said the prime minister, in his speeches in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, should share why opposition MPs are denied basic rights.

In a post on X, the TMC MP said, "PM Narendra Modi will deliver Mann Ki Baat Parliament Edition. Deep Dark Chamber Special."

"Mann Ki Baat" is Prime Minister Modi's monthly broadcast.

"In his two speeches, will he tell us: Why has PM not answered a single question in Parliament?... Why are Opposition MPs denied basic rights: voting, discussion?" O'Brien said.

He also asked why there has not been a deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha as its five-year tenure comes to an end.

The prime minister is scheduled to reply to the debates on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.