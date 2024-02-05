PM to speak in House today, BJP issues whip to its MPs

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday has issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the House on Monday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to deliver a speech on the Motion of Thanks on President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of the two Houses on January 31.

The Prime Minister is expected to present his government’s achievements in the last 10 years in the last session of the present Lok Sabha and highlight the government’s policies formulated for making ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

BJP sources said it has also been decided to communicate to all MPs to note down what the Prime Minister would say on Monday and use the salient points of his speech across their constituencies during the upcoming elections.

“Each line of the Prime Minister during his speech in Parliament is expected to be catch-lines for the BJP’s poll plan as well as the government’s Unique Selling Points on developmental fronts,” remarked a BJP leader.

The BJP has 303 MPs in the Lok Sabha. This time, for 18th Lok Sabha elections, it has set a target of crossing 400 with the slogan of ‘Ab ki baar 400 paar’.

Sources said that Modi, whose orations are often laced with sarcastic barbs against the Opposition, is expected to be elaborate on the government’s various achievements, which may include the construction of Ram temple, the new criminal justice laws, the laws enacted for ensuring reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections, triple talaq, the economic growth, and lifting 25 crore people above the poverty line, among others.