PMO directs action against Patanjali for misleading ads

NEW DELHI: In a significant move, the PMO has directed the Ayush ministry to take “appropriate action” on a complaint against Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved for repeated violations of an Act that deals with misleading advertisements of Ayush products.

Following the PMO directive to the Ayush ministry on January 24, the ministry has further asked the Uttarakhand Ayush department to “take appropriate action” on the matter that has been pending since February 2022.

Both the Ayush Ministry and the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority (SLA) had been dragging their feet over Patanjali Ayurved’s misleading advertisements of its drugs for diabetes, obesity, thyroid and heart diseases, despite several RTIs on the matter.