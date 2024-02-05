Pressured to join BJP but I won’t, says Kejriwal; BJP dismisses allegation

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that pressure was being exerted on him to join the BJP, but he will never do that. “Won’t join the BJP, not going to bend,” Kejriwal said.

The BJP dismissed his claim as an attempt to “distract and trick” the people of Delhi. Addressing an event in north-west Delhi, the AAP chief claimed that the BJP wanted them to join the party but he was firm on not doing so. “They can hatch any conspiracy against us but nothing is going to happen. I am standing firm against them and I am not going to bow,” the Delhi CM said.

“They say ‘come and join BJP and we will leave you alone.’ Why should we join the BJP?” Kejriwal asked.