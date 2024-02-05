Rahul Gandhi hears out coal mine workers

RANCHI: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi met unorganised coal mine workers in Dhanbad and heard their grievances on Sunday, the third day of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand.
Speaking to the workers, Rahul said that in this journey of justice, he has to take everyone along and ensure all economic and social progress till they get the right to justice.
While Rahul was passing through the National Highway in Dhanbad, he came across the heavy earthmovers and mining equipment in the Godhar mining area and enquired about them.
He was told that it was a coal mine and unorganised workers of the coal mine lived there, and hence, the place is known as ‘Kali Basti.’ The Congress leader immediately got off his red jeep and went directly towards the ‘Kali Basti’ and heard the problems of the people living there while sitting on a cot along with children.
Later, while addressing a gathering, Gandhi said that Congress has always protected the jal, jungle Zameen (water, forests and land) of the tribals and will continue to do so. Congress party stands by them and will work round the clock for their education, health and employment and ensure justice for them, he asserted.
In his four-minute address, Rahul Gandhi said that economic imbalance, demonetisation, and GST have ruined the future of youth in this country. He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of spreading violence and hatred in the country, and he has come out to sell love in the market of hatred through the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.’
Gandhi said that he had added ‘Nyay’ in this Yatra from Manipur to Maharashtra to ensure justice for the tribals and save public sector units from being sold out to the handful of capitalists. “We have added ‘Nyay’in the second phase to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. It is to create awareness about the economic imbalance, demonetisation, and GST has ruined the future of youth in the country,” said Rahul Gandhi, further alleging that public sectors are being given to select industrialists in the country.
“The public sector units, through which the tribals used to get jobs, are being privatised. These PSUs are the property of the people of this country, but the BJP government is handing over all these units to the select capitalists,” said Rahul Gandhi.
According to the former Congress president, the jal, jungle and zameen of tribals were being protected by his party and will keep doing so. “I assure you that I am standing with you and will work towards ensuring education, health and employment to you round the clock and ensure that you get it,” said Gandhi.
Earlier on Saturday, Gandhi had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using central investigative agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in an attempt to topple the Jharkhand government.
Justice for tribals
