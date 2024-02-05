Rahul Gandhi hears out coal mine workers

RANCHI: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi met unorganised coal mine workers in Dhanbad and heard their grievances on Sunday, the third day of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand.

Speaking to the workers, Rahul said that in this journey of justice, he has to take everyone along and ensure all economic and social progress till they get the right to justice.

While Rahul was passing through the National Highway in Dhanbad, he came across the heavy earthmovers and mining equipment in the Godhar mining area and enquired about them.

He was told that it was a coal mine and unorganised workers of the coal mine lived there, and hence, the place is known as ‘Kali Basti.’ The Congress leader immediately got off his red jeep and went directly towards the ‘Kali Basti’ and heard the problems of the people living there while sitting on a cot along with children.