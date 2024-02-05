Shiv Sena leader shot at by BJP MLA in stable condition; CM Shinde's son visits him

THANE: The health condition of Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad, who was shot at allegedly by a BJP MLA inside a police station in Maharashtra's Thane district three days ago, is stable, a hospital official said on Monday.

Kalyan Lok Sabha member and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde on Monday visited Gaikwad (40) at the private hospital in Thane city where is undergoing treatment and enquired about his health.

A picture of Shrikant Shinde with Gaikwad surfaced on social media.