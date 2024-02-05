Territorial borders no hindrance for solving crimes: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Asserting that crimes and criminals do not respect geographical boundaries and so enforcement agencies should not consider borders as hindrance while dealing with them, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that with the enactment of the three new criminal codes, India would have the world’s most modern criminal justice systems.
Addressing the valedictory session of the two-day Commonwealth Legal Education Association - Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference in Delhi, Shah referred to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act. He asserted that with their complete implementation, “India will have the world’s most modern criminal justice systems”.
“I want to assure everyone that after implementation of these three laws, there will be justice within three years, up to the level of the high court, in any FIR registered in the country,” Shah noted.
Delving upon crimes and criminal activities taking place beyond and across borders, Shah insisted that all the law enforcement agencies should not consider territorial boundaries as a hindrance and instead, mark them as a meeting point to solve crime cases.
Shah said the conference was taking place at a time when there is no sense of geographical borders when it comes to trade and commerce, and also crimes. He said, there are cross-border challenges for justice delivery, trade, commerce and communication, and for trade and crime, there is no border.
“The crimes and criminals do not respect geographical borders. Therefore, the law enforcement agencies should not consider geographical borders as a hindrance. In future, geographical borders should be the meeting point for solving crimes,” Shah noted.
The Home Minister said that from small cyber fraud to global organised crime, from local dispute to cross-border dispute, from local crime to terrorism, all have some kind of links.