Territorial borders no hindrance for solving crimes: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Asserting that crimes and criminals do not respect geographical boundaries and so enforcement agencies should not consider borders as hindrance while dealing with them, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that with the enactment of the three new criminal codes, India would have the world’s most modern criminal justice systems.

Addressing the valedictory session of the two-day Commonwealth Legal Education Association - Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference in Delhi, Shah referred to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act. He asserted that with their complete implementation, “India will have the world’s most modern criminal justice systems”.

“I want to assure everyone that after implementation of these three laws, there will be justice within three years, up to the level of the high court, in any FIR registered in the country,” Shah noted.