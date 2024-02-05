Trend of ‘I, me, myself politics’ in country: Tharoor

The Congress MP from Kerela said so while presenting his views in the session based on democracy in Jaipur Literature Festival. Further, raising questions on the functioning of the country’s constitutional institutions, he termed the ED and CBI as ‘rubber stamps’.

Tharoor pointed out that, “We have a parliamentary system, which is quite bad. Our parliamentary system is being run presidentially, which is not good for a democratic institution. In 2014, the election slogan should have been ‘I, not we’, but in the last 10 years it has been ‘I, myself’, which is related to an individual. However, we would not like to go into whether he has solved all the problems or not.”

In the midst of all this, Tharoor urged that “alternative leadership should also get a chance. Where experienced qualified leaders are present, who will listen to you with humanity. Will talk about you, not about myself. What is your problem and what is your need?” However, on this the moderator asked how all this would work in the India alliance, to which Tharoor said that “this is the only way. If you don’t have anyone suitable to vote for, try voting for the opposition.”