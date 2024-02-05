Vistara's Dubai flight passengers 'erroneously' taken to Mumbai airport domestic terminal

MUMBAI: Some passengers of a Vistara flight from Dubai were taken to the domestic terminal of the Mumbai airport after landing without completing immigration process on Sunday, while the airline said operating procedures will be tightened to prevent such incidents in the future.

International passengers arriving at Indian airports are compulsorily required to undergo the immigration process and the latest incident is an apparent security violation.

A Vistara spokesperson, in a statement, said a few passengers were "erroneously" taken to the domestic arrivals instead of international arrivals and that these passengers were later taken to the designated terminal to complete the international arrival formalities.