Ajit Pawar's faction is real Nationalist Congress Party, rules Election Commission

In an order, the Election Commission (EC) also allotted the NCP symbol 'Wall Clock' to the group led by Ajit Pawar.
FILE - A collage of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and his uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, used for representational purposes only.
PTI

NEW DELHI: In a setback to Sharad Pawar, the Election Commission on Tuesday officially recognised Ajit Pawar's faction as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), ending months of speculation over the factional fight with his party founder and uncle Sharad Pawar.

The decision followed the laid-out tests of maintainability of such a petition which included tests of aims and objectives of the party constitution, test of party constitution and tests of a majority both organisational and legislative, the commission said.

"The test of majority in the legislative wing found favour in this circumstance of the case, where both groups have found to be working outside the party constitution and the organisational elections," the poll authority observed.

The EC made a concession to the group led by Sharad Pawar by allowing it a "one-time option" to claim a name for its political outfit and provide three preferences by Wednesday afternoon in view of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Ajit Pawar had walked away with a majority of NCP MLAs in July last year and supported the BJP-Shiv Sena government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra.

