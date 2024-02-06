Six killed, 59 injured in firecracker factory explosion in MP's Harda

HARDA/BHOPAL: Six people have been confirmed dead in an explosion that took place in a firecracker factory on Tuesday morning in Madhya Pradesh'd Harda district.

Confirming the number of deaths, Harda collector, Rishi Garg said that over 59 others were injured in the incident.

"The injured are getting treatment in the District Hospital and seriously injured patients are being shifted to Bhopal and Indore," said Garg while speaking to the reporters.

Some videos of the incident surfaced on social media showing the fire with intermittent explosions taking place at the site and people running to save themselves.