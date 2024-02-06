Six killed, 59 injured in firecracker factory explosion in MP's Harda

HARDA/BHOPAL: Six people have been confirmed dead in an explosion that took place in a firecracker factory on Tuesday morning in Madhya Pradesh'd Harda district.
Confirming the number of deaths, Harda collector, Rishi Garg said that over 59 others were injured in the incident.
"The injured are getting treatment in the District Hospital and seriously injured patients are being shifted to Bhopal and Indore," said Garg while speaking to the reporters.
Some videos of the incident surfaced on social media showing the fire with intermittent explosions taking place at the site and people running to save themselves.
Several people are feared trapped in and around the unit, Harda Collector Rishi Garg told PTI.said.
The fire at the Magardha Road factory – 2 km from Harda city -- which was triggered at around 11 am (reasons yet to be ascertained) has so far left around 25 persons injured, many of them critically.
According to Harda district collector Rishi Garg, not just fire fighters, but ambulances and teams of doctors too are being called from adjoining districts and Indore.
NDRF and SDRF teams too are being rushed to Harda to speed up rescue operations.
“So far 20-25 persons have been rushed to various hospitals in Harda, many of them are stated critical,” Garg said.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spoke to the officials concerned and sought details of the incident, an official said.
The CM also directed minister Uday Pratap Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Ajit Kesari and Director General Home Guard Arvind Kumar to rush to Harda by a helicopter.
Burn units at hospitals in Indore, Bhopal and the AIIMS in the state capital were directed to make necessary arrangements for any emergency, the official said.
Fire brigades were also rushed from Indore and Bhopal to tackle the blaze.
The Chief Minister has also called a meeting in connection with the incident, the official added.
(With inputs from PTI)