Called on pretext of medical emergency, two BHU students sexually assault male doctor, arrested

LUCKNOW: In a latest string of incidents of sexual harassment and many other anti-social activities cropping up in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) two students have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 32-year-old male doctor.

As per police sources, two final year students – Shriman Narain Shukla and Suraj Dubey-- students are among the three accused in the case. The police are looking for the third person and two more local youngsters who were allegedly present at the sight of the incident.

The incident had taken place on January 11 but the victim lodged a police complaint on February 4 following which an FIR was registered.