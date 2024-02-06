​Coffee growers to join nationwide village shutdown demanding fair prices and co-operative procurement

DELHI: Coffee growers from Karnataka and Kerala will join the total village shutdown call (Grameen Bandh) made by farmers' bodies across the country on February 16 to highlight their economic plight, demanding a declaration of fair remunerative price (FRP) for coffee and initiate concrete steps for cooperative procurement with immediate effect to give a shield to small growers from market fluctuations.

Earlier, the Farmers’ collective, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) appealed to farmers to close the shops, mandis, stopping entire village activities and joining the massive local demonstration to create pressure on the Union government to accept its long-awaited demand for guaranteed procurement of all crops at minimum support price (MSP).

SKM has accused the Bhartiya Janata Party-led Union government of backtracking its promise.

Coffee farmers’ leaders expressed the fear that the Union government's proposal to amend the law would destroy the livelihood of small farmers and other people working in the sector.