Couple murder man in five-star hotel in Guwahati for forcing and blackmailing girl to marry him, arrested

GUWAHATI: Two people, including a woman, have been arrested in a case related to the death of a Pune-based businessman at a five-star hotel in Guwahati. The woman is alleged to have been in a relationship with the deceased.

The deceased identified as Sandeep Suresh Kamble was said to have been dealing with cars and diamonds business.

The accused have been identified as Anjali Shaw (25) and her alleged boyfriend Vikash Kumar Shaw (23), who are from Kolkata in West Bengal.

It is said that all three persons had arrived in Guwahati separately on February 5.

While Anjali and the victim checked in room number 922 of Radisson Blu hotel, Vikash checked in another room in the same hotel.

Police said that Sandeep who travelled frequently for business purposes had met Anjali in a restaurant at the Netaji Subhash Basu International Airport, Kolkata, in September last year.

Anjali was working as the store manager there.