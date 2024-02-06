ED raids vendetta politics, attempt to divert attention from dharna over Bengal's dues: TMC

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday denounced the coordinated ED searches in West Bengal as "vendetta politics" and a "desperate manoeuvre" by the BJP to divert attention from the TMC's ongoing dharna demanding clearance of the state's dues.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday morning started simultaneous searches at multiple places in West Bengal, including residences of some state officers, in connection with its investigation into alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds, officials said.

Senior TMC leader Shashi Panja asserted, "This is an attempt to divert public and media's attention from the TMC's ongoing dharna demanding clearance of state's dues. This is a clear example of vendetta politics."

However, the West Bengal BJP dismissed these allegations as "baseless".