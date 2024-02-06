ED denies AAP's claim of deleting interrogation audio; mulling legal action against Atishi

NEW DELHI: Enforcement Directorate sources on Tuesday refuted claims of Delhi Education Minister Atishi that audio recordings were "deleted" from the statement of an accused in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, adding that they will take a "legal recourse" against the minister for levelling such allegations.

They said that the footage was recorded in video-only format during interrogation as the CCTV system did not have audio recording facility at the time.

Audio recordings were added to the video capturing system of the ED interrogation process only in October last year, sources said.

Earlier, Atishi claimed in a press conference that the ED "deleted" audio recordings of the video footage that was made during the interrogation of an accused.

"A few days ago, an accused had filed an application in the court seeking the CCTV footage of an interrogation. He was made to confront a government witness by the ED and it had happened in a room where there was a CCTV camera. He moved an application since the statement submitted by ED in court was different from what had transpired in that room," she alleged.

The minister claimed that the footage submitted by the ED in court did not have audio.

"ED had deleted audio recordings of the video footage of the interrogation. We have learnt from reliable sources that ED has deleted audio recordings of one-and-half-years of interrogation carried by it in the case," she alleged and challenged the probe agency to produce the recordings in the court.

"We have also demanded in the court that the ED produce video and audio recordings of the interrogation," she said.